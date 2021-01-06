Leftists’ answer was predictable
When I read Peggy Prichard’s Nov. 24 Guest Commentary, I wondered how long it would take for our local swamp-dwellers to pounce.
Not long, it turns out. And in typical fashion, they unceremoniously confirm everything Prichard wrote about, from Greg Springer’s snarky riposte to Jan Kruse’s more direct demeaning drivel.
Unsurprisingly, each laments Prichard’s failure to itemize her conservative views, then rhetorically ask how she feels about what they derisively interpret those views to be.
To call this a pile of condescending claptrap is putting it in the best light. These people, and like ilk, have zero interest in honestly debating anything. They are left-wing zealots. As such, their only interest is in demeaning and ridiculing anyone who disagrees with them. They are the very embodiment of exactly what Prichard wrote about.
To these folk, it can only be said that if they hate so intensely that it interferes with reason, reason’s benefits will never be theirs.
Make no mistake, they don’t just hate President Donald Trump, they hate everything our American republic stands for. If Biden becomes president, and by hook and crook it looks like he will, if he doesn’t kowtow to his Marxist comrades, he, too, will suffer their wrath.
Finally, to all those who pine for reconciliation with conservatives, consider first all the adulterated garbage that has been thrown at them these last four years. It goes without saying that those casting stones of disparagement can expect no less than reprisal in kind.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign