Leftists’ replies
so predictable
Peggy Prichard wrote a calm, thoughtful and effective Guest Commentary on Nov. 24.
I admire her for showing the courage to write publicly in today’s radical and volatile atmosphere.
Right on cue, antique hippies from the Socialist Gulag of Urbana responded. Their response couldn’t have been scripted any better. As I read their letters of response, I couldn’t help but laugh at the predicable comments.
There must be a notebook that all Democrats, Leftists, Socialists, Marxists and elite members of the faculty lounge receive when they move to Urbana. They have their script, and they are going to stick with it, no matter how outrageous the words.
Dems and their minions don’t want a conversation about ideas, they want to shut down all debate and maintain their permanent political power.
They will bully, intimidate, harass, demoralize and manipulate anyone with a different point of view. That is a terrible thing to say about a once-free country, but it is too obvious to deny.
They have no shame when these tactics are employed. Did any Democrats express outrage at the destruction of American cities this past year? Any outrage at the physical violence perpetrated against frail elderly citizens who are just proud of their country?
It’s probably best Prichard remains shy about sharing her “conservative values.” As one letter writer said, “No tolerance for wrong opinions.” What arrogance.
Oh, by the way, Merry Christmas.
JOHN DYE
Mattoon