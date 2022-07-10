Legal abortion spares misery
I write in response to the recent Letter to the Editor from Steve Ross.
I absolutely support adoption as an option.
I understand that 2 percent of Americans have adopted. Bingo.
Ross also fails to realize some people don’t believe in adoption and would find adoption to be an even harder decision than abortion. Instead of comparing abortion to slavery, let’s compare it to another issue.
Surely we’ve seen the commercials to donate $10 per month to save a child starving to death in Africa. Is it immoral to let a child starve to death, or less immoral because they are already born or live in Africa?
By declining to donate, we are just as guilty for that child’s death — maybe not by law, but in God’s eyes, yes.
If I believe you can’t kill someone who hasn’t been born yet, I have a right to believe so. If anti-abortionists believe its better to let their baby be born and starve to death in poverty, they can choose that for their family.
They have no right to tell another family that’s what they will do. I agree with most anti-abortion points. I agree taking birth-control pills is a choice, but if the pill doesn’t work, the mother can’t sue the pharmacy for child support. A critical decision such as abortion being decided by someone who only cares that the baby is born and has no responsibilities for the child afterward is unacceptable.
If we can view euthanasia as putting people out of their misery, then we can view abortion as sparing people from misery.
ERIK LARSON
Rantoul