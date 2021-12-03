Legal challenge is welcome
On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
This is the first case in a generation to take direct aim at Roe v. Wade’s blatant attempt to create substantive constitutional rights out of whole cloth. The consequences of Roe (and Planned Parenthood v. Casey) have clouded our understanding of how laws are made, enumerated powers and federalism for nearly 50 years.
We can forgive an eighth-grade civics teacher struggling to explain separation of powers and the relationship between state and federal governments (as written) versus how they operate in practice thanks to the dysfunction created by Roe and its progeny.
Dobbs is a welcome challenge that will hopefully result in at least a partial reset of the reach of federal powers.
MATT ANDERSON
Mahomet