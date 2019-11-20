Illinois is recognized as the worst state in the union for political and financial mismanagement and corruption. It is my opinion this will be greatly confirmed after Jan. 1, 2020, when marijuana will be legal for purchase over the entire state.
I believe this will be further confirmed by the increase of highway and street vehicle accidents; private, public and school violence; demands for police action; first medical responders and hospital emergency services. Also, I believe it will cause an increase in unemployment due to use on the job and failure to pass drug tests for employment.
I am sure the financial gain will make the above issues insignificant. Oh yes, this is Illinois.
Mark L. Meyer
Danville