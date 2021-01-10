Legal weed still destroys lives
I’m a cashier, and I smell the aroma of legalized marijuana on people.
If I were an employer and I smelled it on a job applicant, I wouldn’t hire said applicant because it slows physical reactions and dulls the senses, which would most likely cause on-the-job accidents.
(Some people don’t realize how the smell of marijuana lingers on their clothes for quite some time. It just doesn’t go away).
I grew up during the 1960s and ’70s and have seen firsthand what this drug can do to family and friends. It’s devastating because lives are destroyed by it.
It should have never been legalized. But because the government made it legal to profit from it, then it’s justified to destroy lives.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana