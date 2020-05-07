State Rep. Mike Marron has said that stay-at-home orders are “political shilling” by the Democratic majority.
Either he doesn’t understand how the COVID-19 virus is transmitted or he is willing to use this public-health emergency for political purposes by proposing reopening parts of the state before it is safe to do so.
Either way, he risks the lives of our senior citizens, disabled people and people with asthma, diabetes and many other common conditions.
If we open supposedly safe parts of the state, as Marron suggests, people who are tired of being home will come to the open areas, but they might have the disease without knowing it and thus create new hot spots. This will cause more needless suffering and loss of life.
Preventing loss of life is not a partisan issue. Ignoring readily available scientific information about the spread of this virus in a ploy to score political points is.
Yes, the economy is hurting.
Instead of suggesting solutions that will cause needless pain and suffering, let’s all focus on what we can do — support our local restaurants by ordering carryout, use the resources that have been created to help our businesses and ourselves during this time, and, most of all, have faith that we will overcome the economic issues once the public health emergency has been resolved.
Illinois is resilient, strong and smart. We will get through this and come out the other side more than ready to enjoy our friends and local businesses again.
CYNTHIA CUNNINGHAM
St. Joseph