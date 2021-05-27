Legislators must act on guns
As the downstate outreach coordinator for Gun Violence Prevention Education Center and the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence now working in Champaign County, I am writing to say the time to act is now.
I wonder if readers were shocked to learn that Illinois was recently ranked fifth in the nation in Black homicides by the nonpartisan Violence Policy Center?
Obviously, gun violence is an equity issue.
So I urge our lawmakers to help end gun violence and pass the Block Illegal Ownership and Fix the FOID Bill.
The bill is an important and straightforward solution to a complicated issue. This legislation closes loopholes to keep guns out of the wrong hands and puts more money into critical mental-health programs. It even aims to help clear up the backlog for those seeking guns legally.
Without action, gun violence will continue to plague our community.
We need lawmakers to act — pass the BIO bill help get Illinois on the right track.
I urge readers to call their legislators and tell them to pass the BIO Bill.
TAMI TUNNELL
Decatur