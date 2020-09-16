Legislature can change tax rates
On July 6, 2017, the Illinois General Assembly voted to increase the state income-tax rate from 3.75 to 4.95 percent.
That rate increase did not require a referendum. It applied equally to all incomes because the state constitution requires a flat tax rate for all.
Senate Bill 687, the “Illinois Fair Tax” bill, also did not require a referendum, but it will require a constitutional amendment. It would lower income taxes for most residents while raising the rate for the wealthiest.
It does not change the way tax rates are set by law, and it does not give the Legislature any “blank check” that it does not possess already. Jim Dey’s opinion column of Sept. 2 was misleading in that respect.
JOHN HILL
Urbana