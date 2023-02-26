Leonard got a raw deal
It was such a shame to see how Meyers Leonard was chewed up and spit out by the pathetic word police.
But make no mistake about it: He had been in their sights and sentenced to an existential death immediately after a lengthy article with accompanying photograph were published in newspapers across America of him standing during the national anthem in show of citizenship, patriotism and gratitude to a country that gave him the opportunity to fulfill his dream and maximize his earning potential.
Make no further mistake about it: That’s the last thing they’re going to permit. Any show of respect for our country or its freedoms, rather than its destruction and replacement, will be met with a well-planned, organized effort to destroy that individual, both socially and economically.
KEN EDWARDS
Urbana