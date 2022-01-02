Lesson learned: Best to buy local
On Dec. 15, while in Florida, I saw an online ad from 1-800-FLOWERS for a gorgeous Christmas arrangement. I ordered it for a friend here in Illinois, as I knew she would be hosting a holiday dinner. The arrangement was delivered on the appropriate date, but looked nothing like what I had ordered (the friend sent a photo). It looked like something a preschooler would create with clippings found in a dumpster!
I was embarrassed and very upset. I contacted the customer service of 1-800-FLOWERS and was assured that they “would make it right”; however, the original arrangement was no longer available. They would replace it with a beautiful, more expensive table arrangement, to be delivered Dec. 23.
I went to my friend’s home on Christmas and she had the originally received, unacceptable arrangement on the table. I was mortified. When I asked if she had received another delivery, she had not. I again called 1-800-FLOWERS on Dec. 26 and was told that the arrangement was scheduled to be delivered that day — three days late and after Christmas. This was unacceptable! The representative offered to credit my account.
Immediately after I hung up, a $20 coupon arrived in my e-mail for a “next” order! And as of Dec. 27, the replacement arrangement has not arrived.
Beware if you order from an online floral delivery service: Stick with a local company. Lesson learned.
CHERYL BUCKNER
Champaign