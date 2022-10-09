Let Democrats finish the job
Rampant inflation. A non-existent southern border. A plunging stock market. Skyrocketing interest rates. Student-loan obligations dissolved with a presidential wave of the hand. Out-of-control crime. An incoherent president in the throes of dementia.
And on it goes, ad nauseam.
The stunning lack of intellectual capability and/or recognition of critical issues by the Biden/Schumer/Pelosi cabal defies reason or imagination.
Serious political debate has been subsumed by the hard left, which tirelessly trumpets the incomprehensible “woke” agenda, the cancel culture and the “existential threat” of global warming with passionate religiosity (2 degrees constitutes an “existential threat”?).
Billions of dollars of subsidies are directed toward so-called green energy, electric cars (actually, coal-powered cars) are legislated down consumers’ throats while the grid strains to meet current demand and acres of precious farmland are plated over with solar collectors that only unreliably and inevitably supply a minor fraction of energy needs.
The tiniest criticism of the smallest part of this phantasmagorical agenda is met with screams of “systemic racism,” accompanied by unchecked rioting and gang looting. Where will this nonsense end?
Top criminal Michael Madigan has successfully gerrymandered Illinois so tightly that voting is an irrelevancy. Democratic candidates are gerrymandered in; Republican candidates are frozen out. Arresting this liberal death spiral cannot be accomplished by throwing the sleaze out.
I propose a different strategy; hand the liberals all of the levers of power and let them and their insane nonsense fully crash the system and the country, as they surely will (see Chicago as an example).
Many will die on the monstrous cross of unchecked liberalism. But when the painful reckoning is over, there is a small chance that we can start to rebuild a society that exhibits some modicum of common sense.
L. DANIEL METZ
Champaign