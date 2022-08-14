Let doctors settle abortion
Ending Roe has done nothing to settle the question of abortion rights in the USA. It has transferred the problem to the individual states. Some states, including Illinois, are badly divided on the issue. They may find it necessary to allow each county to decide on the limits.
The majority oppose a total ban with no exceptions, even to save the life of the mother. So we are facing endless discussions and demonstrations to establish a law for each jurisdiction. The country is being torn apart.
The abortion debate must be taken out of the headlines and relegated to doctors’ offices, where it belongs.
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign