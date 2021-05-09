Let kids, parents make decisions
In a recent letter, Suluap Rice makes the ridiculous comparison between teens with an eating disorder and teens with gender dysphoria: “Should we give anorexic children diet or laxative pills if they ask for them? Clearly, they are uncomfortable in their bodies (like kids with gender dysphoria), so we should respect their choice and give them the ‘medicine’ they feel they need, right?”
But Rice immediately shows why the analogy fails: “It doesn’t matter that they might be deathly thin and that the pills may do major harm.” That’s the point: The behavior of someone with an eating disorder does obvious major harm — and can and has lead to the death of many.
On the other hand, suicide and murder are the major harm to the lives of trans people. Proper treatment is aimed at reducing at least one of these problems: Suicide becomes increasingly likely when trans people don’t get proper treatment.
Unfortunately, treatment will not stem the suicide risk spurred by bullying from those who share Rice’s point of view. Nor will it reduce the risk of physical attacks, including killing, by people who are offended by those who don’t fit the “proper” gender roles. (At least 350 trans people were murdered in 2020.)
Those factors will only change if Rice and lawmakers around the country stop being so interested in what kind of genitalia teens have and leave medical decisions to the teens, their parents and their doctors.
STEVE SCHER
Urbana