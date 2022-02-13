Let people make choice
A recent legal ruling by Judge Raylene Grischow issues a temporary restraining order against enforcement of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate and renders the Illinois Department of Public Health’s emergency rules void. Local school officials are now free to make decisions regarding masks and quarantine policies, as they should have been since the beginning of the year.
At this point in time, almost two years into the pandemic, local school boards and superintendents should make masks optional and revert to less-stringent quarantine policies.
Four developments since the start of the school year necessitate this change.
First, all students from kindergarten through 12th grade are now eligible for vaccination. Second, numerous students have contracted and recovered from COVID-19, especially amid the recent Omicron wave, increasing immunity in this group further. Third, COVID-19 is becoming an endemic virus with which we must learn to live.
Lastly, the latest research has shown that cloth masks (which most children wear) are ineffective against the omicron variant. It is hard to justify long-term mitigation measures that have negligible effects and tangible costs.
Students and teachers who desire to continue masking should be allowed to do so and have an increased availability of KN95-type respirator masks providing superior one-way protection.
But if we do not allow those who choose to unmask to do so now, when treatments and vaccines are readily available, when will we ever restore normalcy for the children of our community? Masking and quarantining healthy children are not without cost.
PAGE THIES
Champaign