Let people make their own choices
During the COVID-19 “pandemic,” despite being overworked and understaffed, Carle employees have pushed through, stepped up and put in thousands of extra hours to serve patients.
Despite this, Carle has decided to reward employees for their dedication and devotion by having their right to choose and make important life/health decisions taken away.
The facts and actual science regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine are still legitimately questionable. No one can be certain of what the long-term consequences of these vaccines may be. People who have been vaccinated are still contracting and dying from COVID-19.
Forcing people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination also seems to (falsely) presume that the vaccine provides superior protection compared to natural immunity, even though there is evidence that receiving the vaccine offers no significant benefit to previously infected individuals. While the duration of the existence of natural antibodies is unknown, so is the duration of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations, evidenced by debate in the medical community about when and how often booster shots will be required.
While there is still uncertainty about the science of these vaccines, suggesting that Carle’s leadership is somehow more superior/qualified to make what could be life-altering decisions regarding my health care is insulting and condescending. People should be allowed to be free to make their own medical choices without facing discrimination, shame or judgment from their peers or supervisors.
TAMMY TAPLEY
Savoy