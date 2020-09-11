Let police stop run its course
I was taught to do whatever police tell me to do. It was the ‘60s, and I thought that was probably the wrong thing to do, but I eventually changed my mind after becoming a substitute teacher and realizing what was out there.
Police also deal with people whose behavior makes little sense. They go out, day after day, and deal with the worst of the worst, all so we can live our lives in peace. But recruiting people to take up that burden is getting harder and harder.
If the ranks continue to thin out, who will come when a crime’s been committed?
Police with a spouse and kids at home have good reason to want to reduce the risks as much as possible. Often their first objective is control of the situation, but the first sign things are going sideways is noncompliance by the detainee.
Knowing unchecked behavior can easily risk bystanders and others, should a police officer just hope for the best? I think that could be a fatal mistake.
Many people find getting stopped by an aggressive police officer frightening. So many people have died. But I think others resist because they fear their name being found on police computers.
Things like unpaid fines can ruin a person’s fragile finances even after minor infractions. There are bad cops, but your best bet has to be to let the incident run its course.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign