Darwinian atheists are anti-science.
I recently saw an evolutionary tree of dinosaurs. On this chart were 86 different kinds of dinosaurs. They had the total numbers of each dinosaur they had discovered in the fossil record.
All of this represents the entirety of evidence discovered. Instead of stopping there, the Darwinian atheists had to draw lines from each kind of dinosaur to imaginary, fictitious, non-existent intermediary forms.
This is not science when you make up evidence that does not exist. Their train of thought is that they know the evidence is there, but they have just not discovered it yet.
The actual evidence shows dinosaurs suddenly appeared and were fully formed and functional when they were created.
Another example of fake science is what the atheist said about DNA. A few decades ago, the atheist said that only 2 percent of our DNA is coded for proteins so the other 98 percent must be leftover junk.
Since then, we have discovered that 100 percent of our DNA has a purpose and is fully functional. There is no such thing as junk DNA. It is sad the extent people will go to deny their creator. People need to make sure they know what they are talking about when they say science has proven something.
BILL DENNY
Urbana