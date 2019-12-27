The U.S. Constitution sought to achieve two competing objectives: an effective government fostering the nation’s security and welfare while resting its legitimacy on majority rule.
The Founders also recognized that republics were vulnerable to two inherent flaws: The majority might either impose its values on a minority or redistribute wealth to favor its interests over property rights.
The separation of powers and federalism were designed to frustrate an improvident majority. Its rule would be filtered through these checks and balances.
Staggered elections for representatives, senators and the president institutionalized these constraints.
A malign majority would be divided against itself. Temporary fevers animating majority rule would be lowered to return the republic to constitutional order.
What the Founders could not foresee is that a minority might be able to impose both its ideological or religious beliefs and its economic interests on a majority.
Representatives and senators can now choose their voters, and a minority can elect a president — thanks to the Electoral College, gerrymandering, state-initiated voting restrictions, Supreme Court weakening of federal laws to limit discrimination while allowing unlimited electoral spending, and the perversion of social-media as tools of foreign powers and demagogues to confuse and manipulate voters.
Now, a minority-elected Republican Senate promises to eviscerate constitutionally sanctioned impeachment.
Only by ending voter suppression and illegitimate minority rule can the Constitution and rule of law be preserved.
EDWARD A. KOLODZIEJ
Champaign