Ms. Alelston-Shafer seemed so concerned for those who make minimum wage, but she offers no solutions.
All we need to do is to look at the republic of 1788, when the Founders saw everyone as equal and understand why. Can readers name me any profession that paid more than two times the amount earned by other employed persons? Those who wanted to try to make more had to be a business owner.
We need to worry about the maximum wage. How can people who live in a republic and honestly believe in the Judeo-Christian ethic really think any individual is worth more than 10 times of anyone else?
First, it smacks of extreme conceit since all talents are given by God for a reason. Second, it violates every idea and principle of the Founders — therefore, it is pure treason.
I do not want to hear the ignorant of the separation of church and state, as that certainly has no place in the U.S. Constitution.
The first chief justice — John Jay, the co-author of the Constitution and the Federalist Papers — states from the bench that “in this nation, only Christians should have the vote."
All 50 of the first justices were either constitutional delegates or wrote their state constitutions. They knew the court system we designed worked only if everyone was a practicing Judeo-Christian who knew that lying under oath would imperil their mortal souls.
Can this be said in 2019? No wonder we have so many false convictions and guilty people going free.
This was recorded in Justice Joseph Storey’s commentaries on the Constitution. Some academics may think the founder of Harvard law is too ignorant to know what is what. I think it is them.
We need to pass a maximum wage limit into Illinois law and the Constitution.
LARRY CAMP
Mahomet