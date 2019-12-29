Americans stand shoulder-to-shoulder with people of all races, religions, nationalities and political affiliations to do the work of the nation.
In C-U, we have the good fortune to work with people from all over the world, which reminds us we all want the same things: to have good jobs, to take care of our families, and to enjoy happy and healthy lives.
So when I hear U.S. Rep. Stewart, R-Utah, say, “They hate those of us that voted for him,” I cry foul because that would mean we, the people — red, white, and blue — hate our families, friends, neighbors and co-workers, and that is a lie.
Liberal and conservative politicians come and go and while their words and actions seem loud and bold for the moment, the country eventually absorbs the consequences of their decisions and their political legacies recede over time.
But what is constant are the contributions of every American citizen. It’s the American people who make the economy spin, educate our children, take care of the poor and sick, volunteer for good causes, and enlist to defend the nation. Politicians may take credit for the results, but it’s the American people and the organizations they support that do the work.
To the American people I say, “Thank you for your service!”
Don’t ever let a mean-spirited politician try to speak for you and put hateful words in your mouth that serve to further divide and damage our democracy.
Let’s end the hate-mongering and restore civility!
SCOTT PICKARD
Champaign