I am very concerned about the coronavirus.
However, I was trying to make an appointment for a family member and found out the cardiology departments at both Carle and Christie are not taking appointments for several weeks. I feel some concern since I am a registered nurse who no longer is practicing but found out OSF cardiology was triaging who really needed to be seen and who could wait.
I wonder if this would be safer than sending everyone to the emergency room. If this goes on for weeks, the ER could be overloaded with other patients. Could this not cause more problems for the ER? I think this could be re-thought.
I consider cardiology an essential department. Also, many of our elderly do not need to be going to the ER unnecessarily now.
LISA SCHICHT
Savoy