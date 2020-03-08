Americans are so busy blaming others for their own shortcomings that they can’t see what is right or wrong.
We all have mistakes, but we accept our own mistakes while blaming others for doing the same things.
No one is really over another unless we allow it. Even the highest in command has someone to answer to. The only reason we have our problems is because we are too lazy to think for ourselves.
America was built by strength and determination of people who wanted a better life for themselves and others. They knew they could be free from a hierarchy that made rules and regulations over others. Now we are allowing ourselves to be encumbered by that same weakness our forefathers fought so hard against.
We should look around us and see how we have let our country go. People, in general, don’t care to even clean up after themselves, Parents are no longer taking the time to teach their kids fairness and willingness to do the right things toward others and themselves.
Maybe we should remind our ourselves that everyone has a responsibility to be fair and helpful toward others in order to make America the great country that God and our forefathers planned, fought for and for it to be again.
MARY MANCUSO
Danville