Lately, I have been asking myself if we are living in an autocracy. President Donald Trump ignored Congress prior to the impeachment. But since the Senate acquitted him, he boasts of being totally unrestrained.
Before being acquitted, Congress refused to give him money for his border wall. So he simply stole it from Pentagon funds. Congress subpoenaed his staff, former staff and documents. He ignored the subpoenas. The U.S. intelligence community told him Russia interfered with the 2016 election. He chose to meet in secret with Putin and expects us to trust Vladimir Putin’s version instead.
Now he’s openly pressuring the U.S. Justice Department and gutting dederal agencies by firing anyone who dares question him or tell Congress the truth.
And he can get away with all of this. How? Because the attorney seneral, the Senate and other sycophants will block anybody who tries to stop him. In fact, they abet him. U.S. Rodney Davis is a case in point.
He is one of those sycophants. Not only is he one of the Illinois co-chairmen for Trump’s re-election campaign, but he even went to Iowa to campaign for him. That sounds like a loyal subject to me.
Those who are concerned about the presidency being turned into a monarchy should vote this president and Davis out of office.
MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign