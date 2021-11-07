Let’s all just have a Coke
While reading Sundiata Cha-Jua’s recent column on ending gun violence, I could not help but think about the classic holiday Coke commercial where young people gather around, hold hands and sing something to the effect that the world would be a better place if everyone drank Coke.
He correctly references the historic socio-economic conditions that have contributed to our current situation of too many guns in young hands but then suggests two paths toward resolution.
First, he recommends stable employment opportunities at a living wage — OK, no disagreement there. Second, “establishment of a liberation school in which these human beings are taught their personal value and the value of the people from whom they are descended” — a good, worthy concept, but pass the Coke!
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign