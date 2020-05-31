Let’s all learn from pandemic
Only a few times in my life have I had the opportunity to watch the actions of myself and others when our eyes are impaired by anxiety. Now we guard our associations carefully, look down or away when contacting another.
FDR spoke eloquently of the process, but each of us must speak to the product. When fear acts as a basis for one’s behavior, the result seems to take on another persona — spiritual, political, philosophical, etc., but often oppositional and fact-free. Health vs. economy, Republican vs. Democrat, mask wearers vs. the unmasked — each side takes on a crusade-like fanaticism.
I was too young to directly experience the world wars and escaped much of Vietnam. But I was part of the campus staff when the Iranian hostage incident erupted in the late 1970s. I recall the movement to rid the university of students because of their origin. A phobia rallied the collegial crowd of intellects to banish the lot in the name of patriotism.
Thankfully, reasonableness returned. But parallels remained — fear caused us to look to sources of expertise that more often contradicted and confused, criticism flowed freely absent any real craftsmanship and blaming merely replaced frustration.
After this experience, we can’t return to normal, no matter the form. Our memory cannot be another of its victims.
This struggle that must conclude like no other, leading to preparation and prevention rather than paranoia and paralysis. Without that conclusion ... little was learned and fear triumphed. But with it, every generation could become the greatest.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign