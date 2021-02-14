Let’s all look
on the bright side
Happy Valentine’s Day.
One month ago, near the end of 2020, many of us were excited and looking forward to what the new year would bring. We were hopeful that things would change for the better.
As of Feb. 1, according to the World Health Organization, there have been 2.2 million COVID-19-related deaths in the world. And according to USA Today, it has killed more than 438,000 Americans. The numbers are still rising.
I am so grateful to the brilliant scientists who were able to develop the vaccines we needed. Some people have already received the vaccine, yet many of us are still waiting in the queue.
The vaccine is giving us hope that one day, this will be in the past. But that won’t change the sad reality of those who passed. Their family members will never be the same. My heart goes out to them. How sad and painful.
The reality of life is that many of us wish we could go back and change the past. I hope we all have learned or are learning that money, status, race and age cannot save lives. Our health is what we have and how we treat each other.
I wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day. I hope and pray we all choose love over hate and be compassionate toward all!
Life is beautiful.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet