Let’s all unite behind Biden
In Michigan on Saturday, President Donald Trump joined his rally crowd in calling for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be “locked up” for her COVID-19 policies. The previous week, he called on Attorney General William Barr to indict former President Barack Obama, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. No American president, even Richard Nixon, has so openly threatened to misuse official power against political opponents.
Republicans of the Ronald Reagan era would surely be dismayed by Trump, but today I have to wonder how many felt like joining in the chants of “lock her up” while watching Trump’s rally? How many dismiss the seriousness of the plot to kidnap Whitmer? Do some actually want Obama in jail? Does Trump speak for 90-plus percent of Republicans, as he claims?
Perhaps by now, Republicans are inured to Trump’s “reality-TV presidency,” but there is no bottom with him. When will they object to Trump’s outrageous undermining of our democracy? Republican leaders, including our own Rep. Rodney Davis, say nothing or meekly smooth over his most egregious provocations.
America cannot solve the serious problems that we face — the coronavirus, racial and economic injustice and climate change — led by a delusional president who threatens to prosecute people that oppose his policies. In order to begin healing from Trumpism, Republicans must repudiate this aberration and join independents and Democrats by voting to firmly say, “Will you shut up, man!”
A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris reaffirms that America’s true greatness lies in being a diverse but unified nation.
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign