Let’s be smart,
get vaccinated
As life begins to look more normal, people who have not been vaccinated may think they are safe from COVID-19. But they won’t be.
In the U.K. town of Bolton, where a new, more infectious variant is spreading, the majority of people now hospitalized for COVID-19 are people who were eligible for vaccination, but chose not to be vaccinated (this was reported by the Secretary of Health Matt Hancock, a member of the Conservative Party). Please, if you can, get vaccinated.
You’ll help yourself, and also the people who (for some specific reason) can’t be. This virus and its variants are here to stay. They will continue to spread, and vulnerable people will still get extremely sick, some with long-term conditions, and some will die.
Remember: COVID-19 is a disease that impacts many major organ systems; “long COVID” (affecting people who survived but still suffer from aftereffects) is expected to be a health crisis lasting a generation.
You don’t want it. Please, get vaccinated.
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign