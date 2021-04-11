Let’s clean up electoral process
We have a golden opportunity to clean up Illinois’ poor reputation regarding election integrity and accurate voter representation.
The Illinois Constitution requires reviewing and redrawing legislative districts every 10 years to account for population shifts and increases.
I strongly encourage state legislators to use real census data to develop compact, contiguous districts and stay away from the gerrymandering that has marked past redistricting efforts.
I would also like to see a state-required review of all voter rolls to ensure they are up-to-date and accurate. These steps would go a long way toward improving Illinois’ standing on these issues.
SUSAN WILSON
Farmer City