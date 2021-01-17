Let’s get going on the vaccine
I wholeheartedly agree with the prioritization by the state for the order of inoculations of people at risk for COVID-19.
But it is unconscionable that the state is sitting on half of their inoculations for no apparent reason. (According to The Washington Post, Illinois has 737,000 doses in hand, with 213,000 administered).
The vaccine does no good sitting in a freezer waiting for the right person when people are dying for lack of the vaccine. If they can’t give it to the correct prioritized people, they should give it to anyone they can find.
Giving it to random people would statistically reduce the chance that the rest of the population waiting to get inoculated would get ill, albeit by a small amount. At least it would be doing good for someone.
EDWARD KROL
Champaign