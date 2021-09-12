Lack of rational thinking about COVID-19 has gone too far. Those at risk should make appropriate medical decisions for themselves; however, those not at risk shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated.
We can love and care for others and want them to live long, happy, healthy lives and still act rationally. We can recognize and accept scientific facts without being overly fearful and making unilateral, unfounded decisions.
Science has consistently shown that children aren’t at risk, that this virus doesn’t present a danger to them and that they aren’t a danger to others.
Why, then, are we causing psychological, physiological and developmental harm by enforcing mask mandates in school and pushing unnecessary vaccines on young, healthy children?
Numerous medical experts (Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, etc.) have recognized that there is no science behind mask mandates for children. Rather, mask mandates increase anxiety and depression and disrupt learning and communication.
Nearly 50 percent of Americans are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19 and therefore have natural immunity. Why aren’t scientists and medical experts in our community and beyond recognizing natural immunity?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mayo Clinic, nationally recognized medical authorities, note that people born before 1957 don’t need vaccines for measles, mumps or rubella, as they are presumed to have natural immunity (those vaccines didn’t start until the 1960s). We don’t vaccinate people for viruses for which they have natural immunity. Should everyone over 64 now get measles, mumps and rubella vaccines despite their decades of natural immunity?
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign