Let’s give each other a break
In response to those who say that not wearing a mask is cold-hearted and uncaring, I’d like to offer another reason.
There are some, myself included, who have to deal with anxiety while wearing a mask. I feel like I can’t breathe, which leads to anxiety and then possibly a panic attack.
I am claustrophobic, and to me, a mask is the equivalent of being in an enclosed space. I am trying to follow the rules and wear the mask; however, if you watch me, I may take it off every few minutes when no one is around to breathe fresh air and calm down.
I am sure I am not alone. We are all in this together, each of us with our own little quirks and idiosyncrasies. We should give others some grace.
SELENA DOUGLASS
St. Joseph