Let’s give each other a break
We have begun a new year and will soon have a new president and other various leaders.
Will this solve all our disagreements about politics or anything else?
I believe that it will not solve our biggest problem. Those that have served in the past and everyone we just elected are just like us ... sinners.
I’m not a person that makes resolutions, but I believe that the thousands of man-made laws have done nothing to help us keep the first Ten Commandments. I believe that one thing that everyone might be able to agree upon is that mistakes will continue to be made ... by everybody.
Maybe we could make a small improvement in minimizing the reaction to these missteps. Maybe the one small thing we could do would be to make sure that we are not expanding the disagreements that we have with our fellow human sinners.
Jesus Christ has paid for our mistakes ... past, present and future. He asks that we “do not cast the first stone.”
Does this mean that we will agree about all matters in the future? No, it will not. Please, if no one throws the first stone, maybe, just maybe, we can start to heal as a nation and as a society.
Do as God has done. Jesus Christ would have us keep the First Commandment, and then the remaining nine will come a bit easier.
Ask God, and he will help!
LES JOHNSON
Thomasboro