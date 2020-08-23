Let’s have more talk, less yelling
Discussion.
That seems to be a dirty word today. It is defined as the action or process of talking about something in order to reach a decision or exchange ideas.
I look at Facebook and see no shortage of people that want to share their ideas but are not willing to listen. Meanwhile, people are ridiculed for wanting to sit down to have discussions, no matter whether it’s racism, police brutality or even politics.
Instead of talking, we have devolved to yelling at each other. This does nothing to figure out a solution or even come to a decision. Instead of trying to find the right solution, we have gone to a left or right solution. This only leads to a divide, not a solution.
I would implore readers to have a discussion with someone who does not agree with you without name calling or yelling. It is OK if, at the end of the talk, you don’t agree.
But go into it with an open mind and try to see where the other person stands. You just might learn something. So instead of hearing discussion and thinking of fighting, let’s get back to the root of the word and exchange ideas so that we all may become better.
CHANCE HOOVER
DeLand