Let’s hear what’s ‘reasonable’
Two recent letters focused on recent “mass shootings”: “We’re repeating our mistakes” and “Blame enablers for shootings.”
As usual, they argued the actual shooters are not to be blamed — the shootings are the fault of the Second Amendment, the NRA, the GOP, Rodney Davis and, of course, the guns.
One letter spoke of “reasonable gun-control measures” that must be taken to diminish mass-shooting events. My question to that writer, David Kuehn, is what is his “reasonable” suggestion?
It is imperative in our constitutional representative republic that the citizens are honorable, honest, law-abiding people. Our laws already make it illegal to kill or murder by whatever means used: a vehicle, a machete or knife, a firearm, a baseball bat or even your hands.
My question for Mitchell Altschuler: What is your “reasonable” suggestion to “make it harder for the multitude of mass shooters” to prevent the killing of “so many”?
Laws are designed to deter law-abiding citizens.
Criminals ignore laws. Recent legislation provides that criminals will not be held accountable for the laws they flout with the new “no-bail” catch-and-release where our state’s attorneys do not prosecute the crimes committed by the criminals.
The true “enablers” of the criminals, no matter what kind of crime, are those who had control and influence in their young lives.
They did not teach respect for other people’s lives and property, respect for laws, respect for our country and respect for those who uphold our laws to keep citizens safe from the criminals in society.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana