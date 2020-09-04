Let’s help those who are in need
One year ago, two people broke into our rural Farmer City home while we and the dog were away.
They made off with considerable loot. Despite clear video, fingerprints and witnesses who saw the thieves’ vehicle, there were no arrests. The perpetrators were Black, but their race was never a factor in my attitude toward them.
Most likely, they are addicts, which is punishment enough.
One week ago, a house west of town was burglarized while occupied. The perpetrators were White, and most likely addicts. Addiction and crime are equal-opportunity conditions. People are people — or so I was taught in church.
We are supposedly dedicated to forming “a more perfect union.” Social justice, economic opportunity and access to medical care, including addiction treatment, are positive steps toward that oft-referenced “shining city on a hill.” Dehumanization of the disadvantaged most definitely is not.
E Pluribus Unum.
JOHN HOUSER
Farmer City