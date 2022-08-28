Let’s help those who need it
For kids with special needs, the start of a new school year is more intimidating than exciting.
“I am lonely. I want a friend.” Brent (not his real name) put this note on his locker. Brent, my older brother with mild autism, had an especially hard time when he started Franklin Middle School.
The crowded hallway, loud noises and quick transitions from classroom to locker to classroom again added to his anxiety. One day, a boy named Andrew approached him and invited him to a football game with Andrew’s family. Andrew’s friendship made middle school more enjoyable and less of a torture for Brent.
Tim, on the other hand, wasn’t as fortunate. Spending his earlier years in a foreign country and being socially awkward, he had difficulty fitting in. One kid played pranks on him and tricked him into saying a bad word. Not knowing the meaning of it, Tim pronounced it out loudly. His teacher punished him, not the other kid. Feeling humiliated, Tim hated himself and school.
I met Tim on my swimming team, and I became his only friend.
At the beginning of this school year, I want to ask more of us to be like Andrew. Look around you. Are there kids alone on the playground? Are there kids who get picked on? Please reach out to them and be their friends. You’ll make a big difference, the way Andrew is to my brother Brent, and the way I am to Tim.
PHILIP CHEN
Champaign