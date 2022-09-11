Let’s improve Villa Grove
I wonder if Villa Grove citizens are spending so much time at the Taj Mahal at White Elephant Park that they are letting the downtown decline.
Start at the old ice cream shop and walk on the sidewalks all the way down to Harrison Street, and you will see the sidewalks are severely cracked and lifting up.
The sewers in town haven’t been touched in maybe 100 years.
Will we continue to sit on our hands and let our citizens continue to pay more for the sewer than we do on food and water?
Next, would someone get me the numbers of the economic impact every time we have a water main break that damages stores, restaurants and gas stations in town?
We have had quite few boil orders. Also, what is the cost of White Elephant Park that hardly anyone uses except the walkers?
The people of this town deserve so much better.
DALE HAZARD
Villa Grove