Let’s keep abortion legal
It amazes me that the debate on whether to keep abortion legal does not focus on one absolutely key issue: Which is worse — legal abortion or illegal abortion?
Abortion in any case is a difficult, heart-wrenching thing. But there will always be women seeking abortions because of horrendous circumstance beyond their control such as rape, incest or unbelievably harsh home situations. When they do, an illegal abortion performed in desperation is a thousand times worse than a safe, legal abortion performed by a medical professional. Illegal abortions often lead to death of the mother because they may be performed by someone who has no idea what they are doing.
Of course, the reality is that if abortions become illegal in the U.S., rich women can still go to another country and have them done safely. Poor women cannot. This is another reason why abortion must remain legal, for justice and equity.
Certainly, if abortion is against your religion, you would never have one. But in this country with religious freedom, many different beliefs need to be honored.
When the question of abortion is taken down to the most basic question — “Which is worse, legal abortion or illegal abortion?” — the answer becomes clear. We must keep abortion legal.
SANDRA HANNUM
Urbana