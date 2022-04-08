Let’s continue to change our clocks
While the world goes doggie bow-wow, we have statesmen who wish to keep daylight saving time year round. I for one am against it.
I have gotten used to changing my clocks for 65 years. But once again, money trumps all? The candy lobby, outdoor-grilling lobby and golf lobby were behind the last monkeying around with the clocks. At least, that was the rumor a decade ago.
There are much more important things for our politicians to work on. Do capitalism and greed have to dictate everything in life?
Nathan House
Newman