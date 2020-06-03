Let’s keep discussions polite
Kudos to The News-
Gazette for allowing residents on both sides of our current great political divide to give voice to their opinions. What saddens me, though, is that not only have citizens become so extreme in their partisanship, but that people have become so hostile and vitriolic, as evidenced by some letters I have read recently.
Growing up, two of my uncles were Republicans and two were Democrats, and at family gatherings discussions were lively — and civil. There was no name calling, and no one felt loathing toward those who disagreed with them. I was raised to believe that debate and dialogue come from well-thought-out arguments, not from prejudice and a hatred toward those who hold an opinion different from my own.
Not all Republicans are fascists and not all Democrats are communists. As a retired school teacher, I am horrified at how these kinds of accusations may be affecting children’s thinking and perhaps inhibiting their future ability to debate ideas reasonably and rationally.
J.K. SMYTH
Lexington, Va.