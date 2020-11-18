Let’s keep stats
in perspective
The current statistical measurements of positive results divided by the number of tests performed tell us nothing.
When most people hear numbers like 10 percent positivity rate for a county, they jump to the conclusion that 10 percent of the people in the county have COVID-19. Wrong.
If Champaign County reached 10 percent, we would have more than 20,000 people a day contracting COVID-19. Even at the positivity rate of
0.6 percent for the University of Illinois campus, all 50,000 students would have COVID-19 in about 160 days.
Even with 100,000 people contracting the disease per day across the nation, it would take nearly 10 years to infect all of us. An infection rate of 100,000 per day equals 1 in 3,300, or 0.00003 percent.
We had the original lockdown to avoid overwhelming our hospital capacity. So now let’s develop numbers based on capacity per region.
I am sure each hospital has a count of beds available for COVID-19 patients; a separate count for ICU beds; and a count of ventilators available.
I am sure each hospital knows on a daily basis the number of COVID-19 patients admitted and the severity level of the disease. The hospital also knows when a COVID-19 patient is released. So, now we can generate metrics based on the number of patients and our capacity to treat them.
I am willing to work with any organization to develop said metrics.
JACK BLEVINS
Mahomet