Henny Penny’s fifth great-granddaughter has succeeded where her famous ancestor failed: She has told the king, “The sky’s a-falling.”
As reparation, Foxy Loxy’s fifth great-grandson should remind the king of a few things.
One is that, while COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,000 Americans, (a third of them in New York), cancer claims more than 1,000 a day, and traffic accidents claim more than 100.
Another is that, in 2009, swine flu infected 61 million Americans and killed 12,500.
A third is that, except for people already in poor health, the coronavirus is far less deadly to people under 60 than seasonal flu, which has already killed 23,000 Americans this season and annually kills between 3,600 and 49,000 of us.
Instead of cluttering the lexicon with narcotic coinages, indulging in hyperbola and generally setting The Great Unwashed’s hair aflame, leaders and the media might better serve by providing a more complete picture of the risks, both of the virus and of their responses to it.
JOHN HENSLEY
Champaign