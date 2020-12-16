Let’s love and
trust each other
I feel for businesses that must endure the wrath of our government.
The original lockdown in the spring should have been all businesses shuttered.
I have one of the more fortunate businesses deemed essential, staying open both then and now. I have uncaring customers who refuse to mask up.
As I recently explained to two of them, they must not care about me, for I see 20 to 30 customers a day, most of them unmasked. These two left before I could finish. I would have finished enlightening them with this thought.
Since the turn of the new millennium, most Americans have been systematically indoctrinated to not trust our government. So here we find ourselves in the biggest health crisis in 100 years, and the country is divided between left and right, rich and poor.
I am a pacifist. I hope if we start turning on each other, it is for more than a mask and the perceived relinquishing of freedoms.
I suppose there is always some reason to go off to war, be it real or fabricated. Let’s just love one another and trust one another. And be strong.
NATHAN HOUSE
Newman