Let’s make way for the young
Politicians have remained in office because they ignore the idea of term limits. Thomas Jefferson suggested time limits for office holders so that young people would bring fresh ideas to the state and federal government.
There is no accountability for those who remain in office and grow old, stagnate and cannot cope with a changing reality.
President John F. Kennedy said in one of his State of the Union addresses that “the state should be the servant of the citizen, not its master.”
I predict there will be a nightmare that will bring us to the breaking point.
THOMAS SPRINGER
Champaign