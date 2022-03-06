Let’s move ahead on plant
On Oct. 29, 2014, a “groundbreaking” took place west of Tuscola for the expected construction of a large nitrogen fertilizer plant.
Had Cronus Chemicals LLC moved forward at that time, the plant would now be in operation, providing American farmers with a secure and stable source of nitrogen fertilizer.
Currently, the U.S. imports a large percentage of nitrogen fertilizer from Russia, China and the Persian Gulf. Recent events demonstrate that the world is a different place today than it was seven years ago.
It should be a national-security priority for this plant to be built now.
We need to be in charge of our own destiny when it comes to food production.
Please contact Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, our Illinois congressional delegation and President Joe Biden. Urge them to provide whatever governmental assistance is needed to get this fertilizer plant built and into production. It is an urgent national-security priority.
BRENT D. HOLMES
Mattoon