Let’s never forget D-Day
On June 6, 1944 — D-Day — I was 10 and a student at South Side Grade School.
The U.S. had been at war since Dec. 7, 1941.
My school and every other school supported the war effort with paper and metal drives. The school playgrounds were piled high with what students collected.
My mother took more rationing coupons to the store than money. Some foods, tires and gasoline were in short supply. Victory gardens flourished in vacant lots.
We built more ships, planes and tanks than the Axis powers, and, on June 6, 1944, we landed in Normandy, France, and attacked fortress Europe.
When you are 10, an 18-year-old is a man. For the next 18 months, those 18-year-olds fought and died to rid Europe of the Nazis.
To this day, I am in awe of what they and the rest of America and its allies did.
Everyone who was in a combat unit was to be deployed to the Pacific theater for the anticipated invasion of Japan. Most historians agree that up to 1 million people — both Japanese and American — would have been killed during the invasion and its aftermath.
Thank you, President Harry S. Truman.
To this day, some here and abroad call America imperialistic. I quote the late Gen. Colin Powell: “When we have sent our young men abroad to fight for freedom, we have asked for no more than it takes to bury our dead.”
D-Day, for me, is a day to remember with the same honor as Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Day. May God continue to bless America. May it continue to be the world’s last great bastion of freedom.
BERGEN PARKHILL
Champaign