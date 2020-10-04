Let’s not
go to extremes
A famous quote from America’s preeminent 20th Century Ivy League conservative, William F. Buckley Jr. — “A conservative is a fellow who is standing athwart history yelling ‘Stop!’” — perhaps sums up the 2016 presidential election.
Sixteen years prior, a Republican administration rode hanging chads into office. Those eight years brought us two foreign wars: Afghanistan and Iraq; the 9/11 attacks; and the Great Recession.
With that, we were ready for hope and elected Barack Obama to two terms. By the end of his eight years, Obama had gotten less done than had been hoped, but he did get the Affordable Care Act passed, offended Donald Trump’s ego at the 2011 White House Correspondent’s Dinner, presided over an economic renaissance following the recession and started sounding a bit too Black for some people with his singing of “Amazing Grace” at the funeral of the Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney.
Then in 2016, having seen a lot of rapid change including the legalization of same-sex marriage, the emergence of transgender issues and global warming, a number of voters yelled “Stop!” They voted in a self-proclaimed “disruptor” to put a halt to the change. Disrupt he did; and diminish and disregard. Lots of things did slow down, if not stop entirely.
As a nation, we are ready to rebalance again, back toward the middle. To a place that understands, as President Dwight Eisenhower observed, “Extremes to the right and to the left of any political dispute are always wrong.”
MICHAEL
MARKSTAHLER
Champaign