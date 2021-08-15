Let’s pay people to get vaccines
I’m the campaign leader of #NoAmerenShutoffs, a $0 coalition of 49 organizations. We’ve won four utility-shutoff moratoriums, despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s thoroughly debunked lie about his inability to stop shutoffs.
We also won $115 million via the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program, four state-senator co-sponsorships on the Illinois $1.5 billion rent and mortgage relief bill and eight resolutions in six counties calling on Pritzker to stop all utility shutoffs.
Both prior times that shutoffs were allowed in Illinois, the state’s coronavirus case numbers were affected. Illinois’ current increase is due to both the delta variant and the June 30 expiration of the disconnection avoidance program. The delta variant is exponentially more contagious, and only half the population is fully vaccinated, so utility shutoffs are an unacceptably increased public-health risk.
For context, if every Republican refused to get vaccinated, they’d still make up less than half the population lacking full vaccination status, and I wonder if that’s of interest to the media watchdog Fairness in Accuracy and Reporting.
Thus, on July 20, I urged the Champaign City Council to pay people to get vaccinated. President Joe Biden later publicly stated we should pay people $100 to get vaccinated, which would cost Champaign County barely $1 million.
In my May 7 letter to the editor, I stated “the latest strain of coronavirus, which is still devastating India’s residents, has arrived in Michigan. We are running out of time to enact sufficiently preventative policy.”
That strain was named in a May 31 New York Times article as the delta variant.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana